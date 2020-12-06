Georgia Democratic Party hosts Ballot Box Tour ahead of January runoff

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 5 minutes ago

The Georgia Democratic Party kicked off its

For joining us for 41nbc news at 6:00.

I'm tucker sargent.

Shelby coates will just us in a moment.

Our top story tonight at 6: the georgia democratic party wants to make sure your vote for the runoff election counts.

They began a statewide ballot box tour today.

41 nbc's ariel schiller spoke with elected officials about why absentee ballots are crucial for the runoff.

Off top 08-22 c1 3 b13 :23-:31 :41-:47 as the january runoff election quickly you have until january 1st to request an absentee ballot