Hunter Frame Wins Mr Football Award

Close with the annual mr. football awards at nissan stadium in nashville.

News 12's angela moryan was there as five local standouts were honored.

Angie: this year, a recent best of three chattanooga teams made the trip to the state championship.

It seems kind of appropriate that chattanooga is just as well-represented at the tennessee titans mr. football awards here in nashville today.

Five of chattanooga's best players made the trip up to nissan stadium as mr. football finalists.

That's the most the area has seen in eight years.

Track: despite blowing the state away with over 24-hundred rushing yards, mcminn county running back jalen hunt stays a mr. football finalist today.

Warren county qb cj taylor had the majority of the heavily mid-state media vote.

Hunt says it's an honor just to be recognized.

Jalen hunt: oh, it's a big honor honestly.

I couldn't have done it without my teammates and what i did this year.

It's just a blessing at the end of the day to come up here because not many people get to come up here this far.

Track: the mccallie blue tornado had a chance to sweeten the second straight state championship as running back bj harris was up for his first mr. football award.

However, dallas hayden from christian brothers took home the big trophy.

Regardless, harris is happy with his two state championship rings.

Harris: this season meant a lot.

We felt like we could accomplish a lot this year, and we just showed that throughout the playoffs.

Throughout the regular season we had difficulties with injuries and just other stuff.

We just overcame it and came back as a team.

Track: south pittsburg came up just shy of their sixth state championship title friday.

However, as a testament to the team's dominance, two of the three class 1a finalists were pirates.

Lineman jared stone was honored alongside the 2020 1a mr. football hunter frame.

Frame: it really just shows how much work we put in.

Who we are and just what we do is just not, not a lot of people can do it.

Stone: it just says a lot really.

It says we got a whole bunch of people that work really hard who only have one goal, to get that gold ball.

Unfortunately we came up short this year.

Hopefully the young guys will come back next year and battle even harder to get back next year.

Angie: as voice of the titans mike keith mentioned in his closing remarks, the fact that we're here talking about a successful and complete high school football season at the mr. football awards, now that's something to celebrate.

We'll have more from nashville coming up in sports.

For now reporting in nashville, angela moryan, news 12 now.