Mr. Football winner from South Pittsburg

Football players got an invite to the titans nissan stadium today.

They were finalists for the state's mr. football awards.

South pittsburg's hunter frame took home the award in class one-a.

He beat out his own teammate jared stone, who was on crutches after getting hurt in the state title game last week.

Obviously an enjoyable moment for hunter frame.

Frame:"i took a lot of pride in my game.

I went out knowing i wasn't just playing for myself.

God allowed me to come out and play the way i played and do it for my family and friends and make them proud.

Make sure everybody knew who i was."

