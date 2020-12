Father sentenced in crash that killed son Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published 2 minutes ago Father sentenced in crash that killed son A local father was sentenced to 19 months to 5 years in jail. Police say his reckless driving played a factor in his son's death. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend POLICE SAY...HIS RECKLESS DRIVING PLAYED AFACTOR IN HIS SON'S DEATH.CAMERON HUBBARD JONES WASCAUGHT ON CAMERA SPEEDINGTHROUGH AN INTERSECTION INJANUARY AND HAS PLEADED GUILTYTO RECKLESS DRIVING.JONES WAS RACING HIS CHILD'SMOTHER ..BEFORE SHE CRASHED..KILLING THE LITTLE BOY.THE TODDLER'S MOTHER..LAUREN PRESCIA ..HAS BEENSENTENCED TO "6 TO 20" YEARS INPRISON.AS THE COVID-19 PANDEMICCONTINUES.... IN NEVADA..





