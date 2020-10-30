SpaceX Starship Test Flight From Texas Aborted At Last Second
The first high-altitude test flight of SpaceX’s futuristic Starship was aborted at the last second in Texas on Tuesday.
SpaceX Starship to Make Its Biggest Hop YetBOCCA CHICA, TEXAS — A SpaceX Starship prototype will make its highest hop yet as early as Friday, Dec. 3.
Ars Technica reports that Starship prototype Serial Number 8 will fire its three Raptor..
Austin Mayor Urges Residents To 'Stay Home' From Cabo TimeshareThe mayor of Austin, Texas, told his constituents on a video call last month to 'stay home' and avoid unnecessary travel.
The message was a bid to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus in the city..
300,000 Bat Ballet: Nightly flight on the bayouHouston, Texas is home to a lot of hidden gems, but you would not expect the Waugh St. Bridge to be home to more than 300,000 bats. The bat colony living under the bridge has become a spectacle over..