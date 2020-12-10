SpaceX’s Starship crash-lands after highest test flight

SpaceX launched its bullet-shaped Starship several miles into the air fromfrom Texas on Wednesday, but the six-and-a-half-minute test flight ended in anexplosive fireball on touchdown.

It was the highest and most elaborate flightyet for the rocket that Elon Musk says could carry people to Mars in as littleas six years.

This latest prototype — the first one equipped with a nose cone,body flaps and three engines — was aiming for an altitude of up to eight miles(12.5 kilometres).