SpaceX’s Starship crash-lands after highest test flight

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:39s - Published
SpaceX launched its bullet-shaped Starship several miles into the air fromfrom Texas on Wednesday, but the six-and-a-half-minute test flight ended in anexplosive fireball on touchdown.

It was the highest and most elaborate flightyet for the rocket that Elon Musk says could carry people to Mars in as littleas six years.

This latest prototype — the first one equipped with a nose cone,body flaps and three engines — was aiming for an altitude of up to eight miles(12.5 kilometres).


Unmanned SpaceX rocket explodes while landing [Video]

Unmanned SpaceX rocket explodes while landing

SpaceX's Mars rocket Starship exploded on return landing following a test flight on Wednesday (December 9). Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:04Published

'Mars, here we come!!': SpaceX's Starship prototype performs never-before-seen 'belly flop' during Texas test launch

 The company's next-generation Starship vehicle is ultimately being designed to fulfill SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's vision of putting humans on Mars.
USATODAY.com

SpaceX rocket test flight ends in fiery explosion

 A test flight of the SpaceX Mars rocket ended in a fiery explosion in Texas on Wednesday.
CBS News

SpaceX launch Starship prototype on spectacular test flight

 Despite the setback, an elated Elon Musk says valuable data was collected.
CBS News

SpaceX Starship Test Flight Blows Up on Landing in Texas

 Elon Musk, we have a problem. SpaceX's much-hyped high-altitude test flight of Starship -- a spacecraft designed to take people and cargo to the moon and Mars --..
TMZ.com

SpaceX Starship Makes Highest Test Flight, Crashes on Landing

Elon Musk says could it could carry people to Mars in as little as six years
VOA News - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comUSATODAY.comFOXNews.comUpworthyThe VergeBelfast TelegraphJerusalem PostSBSWorldNewsTMZ.com


SpaceX's 'Starship' rocket prototype explodes during failed vertical landing maneuver

SpaceX's 'Starship' rocket prototype explodes during failed vertical landing maneuver Moscow (Sputnik) Dec 10, 2020 SpaceX's prototype SN8 rocket crashed and exploded on Wednesday...
Space Daily - Published Also reported by •The VergeJerusalem PostTMZ.com


SpaceX set to launch first high-altitude Starship test

Elon Musk's SpaceX was set to launch a prototype of its Mars rocket Starship in its highest-altitude...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



Starship test flight ends in failure [Video]

Starship test flight ends in failure

SpaceX's Starship rocket prototype had its first high-altitude test but it did not go well.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:32Published
SpaceX's Starship Explodes While Landing In Texas After Highest Test Flight [Video]

SpaceX's Starship Explodes While Landing In Texas After Highest Test Flight

The entire flight — as dramatic and flashy as it gets, even by SpaceX standards — lasted just over six minutes and 40 minutes.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:38Published
Watch SpaceX Starship prototype takeoff and crash landing [Video]

Watch SpaceX Starship prototype takeoff and crash landing

Watch SpaceX Starship prototype takeoff and landing explosion

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:47Published