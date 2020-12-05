Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

GBB THN WEST VIGO 12-8-20

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
GBB THN WEST VIGO 12-8-20
GBB THN WEST VIGO 12-8-20

58-54.

Back here in terre haute, the lady vikings of west vigo looked to move to 5-0 as they took on terre haute north.

3rd qtr, patriots with a ten point lead but adding to it as zoey stewart out muscles her defender for the ball and the lay in.

Later in the qtr, north in transition as stewart threads the needle with the cross court pass to anslee michael for the three pointer, buckets.

West vigo not done fighting though as kylee stepp attacks the paint, gets the bucket and draws the foul.

She'd complete the three point play.

But the patriots put and end to the vikings perfect season as terre haute north beats west




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WEST VIGO GBB 12-5-20 [Video]

WEST VIGO GBB 12-5-20

WEST VIGO GBB 12-5-20

Credit: WTHIPublished
GBB West Vigo ITP 12-4-20 [Video]

GBB West Vigo ITP 12-4-20

GBB West Vigo ITP 12-4-20

Credit: WTHIPublished