Johnny Depp appeals The Sun libel suit ruling

Johnny Depp has applied to the U.K. Court of Appeal in an effort to overturn a ruling he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Second most senior court in the English legal system

Court of Appeal (England and Wales) Second most senior court in the English legal system

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Johnny Depp loses libel case against Sun over claims he beat Amber Heard Johnny Depp has lost his high stakes libel action in the London courts against The Sun newspaper, after they described him as a wife beater, in reference to his ex, Amber Heard.

Amber Heard not letting 'Aquaman 2' recasting petition get her down Amber Heard has confirmed she'll be reprising her role as Mera in the Aquaman sequel, despite a fan petition to recast the part.

Mads Mikkelsen insists replacing Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts' will be tricky Mads Mikkelsen has admitted taking over from Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3' is going to be difficult.

From Johnny Depp's failed lawsuit to the #FreeBritney movement, here are some of the biggest celebrity legal battles of 2020. (Dec. 8)