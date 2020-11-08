Johnny Depp appeals The Sun libel suit ruling

Global  
 

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Johnny Depp has applied to the U.K. Court of Appeal in an effort to overturn a ruling he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard.


