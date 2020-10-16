Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A roaring Christmas at Blair Drummond Safari Park

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
A roaring Christmas at Blair Drummond Safari Park

A roaring Christmas at Blair Drummond Safari Park

A not-so-traditional Christmas light show has been switched on at BlairDrummond Safari Park.

The Scottish attraction's World of Dinosaurs exhibit hasbeen illuminated for the festive season.

The lights bring to life the 24 life-size animated dinosaurs, which are set in woodland behind giant Jurassic Park-style gates.

The dinosaur walk-through was opened at the start of 2020 to markthe venue’s 50th anniversary.

The safari park, near Stirling, will remain openuntil December 23 this year.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Blair Drummond Safari Park Blair Drummond Safari Park


Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Keepers At ZSL Whipsnade Zoo Create An Elephants’ Winter Wonderland [Video]

Keepers At ZSL Whipsnade Zoo Create An Elephants’ Winter Wonderland

The countdown to Christmas has begun at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in England. Zookeepers have been busy preparing a special seasonal surprise for the zoo’s herd of Asian elephants, an indoor forest of Christmas trees! Excited zookeepers also hid some of the Ele’s favourite snacks under the trees. Team leader Stefan Groeneveld said, “we’re all in a festive, celebratory mood now that Whipsnade Zoo is open again. The elephants’ trees were very much there to be played with!"

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
Carols for UK royals as they thank volunteers [Video]

Carols for UK royals as they thank volunteers

Queen Elizabeth and senior members of the British royal family met at the monarch's Windsor Castle home on Tuesday to thank local volunteers and key workers and hear Christmas carols being played by a Salvation Army brass band.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:14Published

Ripley boy home for Christmas after two heart transplants

 Kerrylee Stovell was told her son had 12 hours to live when his heart began to fail.
BBC News

Stirling Stirling Human settlement in Scotland

Car lifted off train tracks in Stirling [Video]

Car lifted off train tracks in Stirling

Network Rail Scotland have removed a car from train tracks at Stirling Stationin Scotland. Two people were taken to hospital after a car landed on traintracks at a railway station. A Renault Clio was pictured on the line inStirling on Wednesday afternoon.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Related videos from verified sources

Giant Christmas Tree At Bayfront Park [Video]

Giant Christmas Tree At Bayfront Park

Miami had its tree lighting ceremony Monday night at Bayfront park. The 50-foot tree is a replica of a Rocky Mountain pine tree.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:29Published
Christmas in the Park race [Video]

Christmas in the Park race

Christmas in the Park race

Credit: WTHIPublished
Lapland UK opens to the public as lockdown ends [Video]

Lapland UK opens to the public as lockdown ends

A Christmas theme park has opened its doors following the end of lockdownrestrictions across England.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published