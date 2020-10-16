A roaring Christmas at Blair Drummond Safari Park

A not-so-traditional Christmas light show has been switched on at BlairDrummond Safari Park.

The Scottish attraction's World of Dinosaurs exhibit hasbeen illuminated for the festive season.

The lights bring to life the 24 life-size animated dinosaurs, which are set in woodland behind giant Jurassic Park-style gates.

The dinosaur walk-through was opened at the start of 2020 to markthe venue’s 50th anniversary.

The safari park, near Stirling, will remain openuntil December 23 this year.