News 10 reached out to the Terre Haute Fire Department to learn more about what this means for firefighters.

First responders will be among the first group to get it.

After months of waiting, a COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed soon.

First responders among first to receive COVID-9 vaccine, what this means to those on the frontlines

As we've reported... first responders are also among the first to get vaccinated.

This morning... we're learning what that means for local firefighters.

News 10's jordan kudisch spoke with the terre haute fire department.

She's in our newsroom... with this means..

For those on the frontlines.

Alia..

After losing one of their own to the virus..

They've taken precautions up a notch.

Now... many of the firefighters here..

Are ready to see some sort of protection for their immunity.

But of course..

There's still "hesitation" with this "new" injection.

During the pandemic..

T-h-f-d's protocols have changed.

On each run... firefighters wear masks..

And even inside of the station they're keeping them on.

During runs..

They ask residents to meet them outside if it's a medical emergency..

Or ask if those living in the house have tested positive.

And even with their attempts to "manage" this deadl virus..

"chief fisher" says..

As first responders they'll continue to help the community.

"you know even though were in a pandemic just remember the people of our community, we're going to continue to do our job and respond to these emergencies and give you the best possible care that we can and we will be there for you."

For now..

Chief fisher says his staff will continue wearing masks..

And taking precautions... to ensure everyone stays safe.

For now, reporting live in the newsroom, jordan kudisch, news 10.