Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

First responders among first to receive COVID-9 vaccine, what this means to those on the frontlines

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
First responders among first to receive COVID-9 vaccine, what this means to those on the frontlines

First responders among first to receive COVID-9 vaccine, what this means to those on the frontlines

After months of waiting, a COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed soon.

First responders will be among the first group to get it.

News 10 reached out to the Terre Haute Fire Department to learn more about what this means for firefighters.

"not" get pfizer's vaccine.

As we've reported... first responders are also among the first to get vaccinated.

This morning... we're learning what that means for local firefighters.

News 10's jordan kudisch spoke with the terre haute fire department.

She's in our newsroom... with this means..

For those on the frontlines.

Alia..

After losing one of their own to the virus..

They've taken precautions up a notch.

Now... many of the firefighters here..

Are ready to see some sort of protection for their immunity.

But of course..

There's still "hesitation" with this "new" injection.

During the pandemic..

T-h-f-d's protocols have changed.

On each run... firefighters wear masks..

And even inside of the station they're keeping them on.

During runs..

They ask residents to meet them outside if it's a medical emergency..

Or ask if those living in the house have tested positive.

And even with their attempts to "manage" this deadl virus..

"chief fisher" says..

As first responders they'll continue to help the community.

"you know even though were in a pandemic just remember the people of our community, we're going to continue to do our job and respond to these emergencies and give you the best possible care that we can and we will be there for you."

For now..

Chief fisher says his staff will continue wearing masks..

And taking precautions... to ensure everyone stays safe.

For now, reporting live in the newsroom, jordan kudisch, news 10.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

First Covid-19 vaccines, vaccinations expected in Arizona by Dec. 15

WASHINGTON – Arizona health officials said they expect to get the first of more than 380,000 doses...
bizjournals - Published

First responders? Long-term care patients? CDC committee considering who's in group '1a' for COVID-19 vaccine.

Front-line health care workers are clearly first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine. Then there's the...
USATODAY.com - Published

More than half of FDNY firefighters say they will refuse COVID vaccine, survey says

First responders on the front lines will have access to a COVID vaccine in just a few weeks, but a...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Newsmax



Related videos from verified sources

911 operators won't see COVID-19 vaccine in first round, 911 director weighs in on distribution [Video]

911 operators won't see COVID-19 vaccine in first round, 911 director weighs in on distribution

A COVID-19 vaccine still in the works. As part of the distribution plan first responders are among the first to get it. However, 911 operators are not. Here's why.

Credit: WTHIPublished
MN Required To Follow CDC Guidelines On Vaccine Distribution [Video]

MN Required To Follow CDC Guidelines On Vaccine Distribution

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said health care workers and long-term care residents are in group 1-A and will get the COVID vaccine first. Group 1-B includes first responders like firefighters,..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:35Published
CDC Unveils Plan For Coronavirus Vaccine Distribution [Video]

CDC Unveils Plan For Coronavirus Vaccine Distribution

The federal agency says health care workers and the most vulnerable to COVID-19 should be the first to receive the vaccine. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:52Published