Video Credit: KQTV - Published 4 minutes ago

30th year of drive thru nativity goes virtual due to COVID-19

Another st.

Joseph tradition this holiday be coming to life at wyatt park christian this year.

Here's kq2's kilee thomas with the tough decision of cancelling the 30th anniversary of the drive thru nativity.

The true meaning of christmas is going virtual this year sot: scott killgore, pastor- "we're disappointed too."

For what would have been 30 years wyatt park christian has held their drive thru nativity scene a beloved holiday tradition in st.

Josephsot: killgore-"we start down here at 27th and penn st with ten scenes all together and along the way different scenes that tell the story of the birth of jesus.

It's about a hundred people a night in costume and we have line animals out here too- in a normal year.

This is not a normal year."

Covid-19 is again changing things up.

Sot: killgore- "we don't want this to be a hotspot."

Instead -the church will be uploading a virtual nativity scene full of pictures and a new narration on it's facebook page sot: killgore- "we could go with fewer angels and fewer shepherds for example, but you have to get people in and out of costumes.

The costumes are such that you need help and we have to be really close together to do that.

The other issue is getting enough people together who would be willing to do it."

This wasn't an easy decision for the church- especially for pastor scott killgore.who is closing a chapter.

Sot: killgore- "personally for me, it's more emotional because this would have been my 25th one and i'm retiring in three weeks."

Pastor killgore says he knows how much the event means to the community-but it just can't happen this year.

Sot: killgore- "sad about that.

Disappointed, but it was the right decision.

Absolutely the right decision."reporting in st.

Joseph, kilee thomas, kq2 news the virtual nativity will take place this friday on wyatt park christians' facebook page.

Follow this story on our website for a link.