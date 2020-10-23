Global  
 

Rising High: British Free Climber Scales 38-Story Skyscraper in Barcelona. (@shardclim/Newsflash)

BARCELONA, Spain — A British daredevil just climbed Barcelona’s Agbar Tower after being jailed for climbing The Shard, the U.K.'s tallest building in July 2019.

He served half his six-month sentence for the climb.George King took on the Agbar challenge Dec.

5.

The 38-story skyscraper opened in June 2005 to mark the new tech district in the city of Barcelona, in Catalonia.All emergency services could do was wait for the Brit, who climbed without safety equipment, to return to ground level, where he was arrested.In total, two fire crews and officers from the Urban Guard and Mossos d'Esquadra (Catalan Police) were called to the scene.“It is a beautiful building, when I saw it I knew I had to climb it.

When I reached the top, I was euphoric.

I felt fully alive,” King said.

