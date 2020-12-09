Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:11s - Published 1 week ago

Biden Lays out His Plan to Combat Coronavirus

On Dec.

8, President-elect Joe Biden detailed a three-point plan to combat COVID-19 within his first 100 days in office.

.

Biden consulted with Dr. Anthony Fauci to draft the plan.

First, the new administration aims to get at least 100 million Americans vaccinated, prioritizing health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

Second, Biden pledged to sign a face mask mandate, requiring masks in certain places.

Lastly, he's made it a priority to get kids safely back in school.

Biden continues to call on Congress to pass a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief bill and intends to take further action to help struggling Americans once he takes office.

My first 100 days won't end the Covid-19 virus.

I can't promise that, President-elect Joe Biden, via CNN.

But we did not get in this mess quickly, we're not going to get out of it quickly, it's going to take some time, President-elect Joe Biden, via CNN.

But I'm absolutely convinced that in 100 days we can change the course of the disease and change life in America for the better, President-elect Joe Biden, via CNN