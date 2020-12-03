Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump's Campaign Joining Case Before Supreme Court Challenging Election Results In Pennsylvania, Other States

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:38s - Published
President Trump's Campaign Joining Case Before Supreme Court Challenging Election Results In Pennsylvania, Other States

President Trump's Campaign Joining Case Before Supreme Court Challenging Election Results In Pennsylvania, Other States

President Donald Trump's campaign is joining an improbable case before the Supreme Court challenging election results in Pennsylvania and other states that he lost as he tries to look past the justices' rejection of a last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

Katie Johnston reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump moves on to new case before Supreme Court challenging election results

President Donald Trump has said that his campaign will join an improbable case before the US Supreme...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxUpworthyWorldNewsCBS NewsNewsy


Trump touts Texas Supreme Court case as 'the big one,' says 'we will be intervening'

President Trump on Wednesday touted Texas' suit demanding the U.S. Supreme Court block the...
FOXNews.com - Published

Wisconsin Supreme Court delivers another election challenge loss to Trump

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear U.S. President Donald Trump's lawsuit...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •UpworthyNewsy



Related videos from verified sources

How senior Republicans have reacted to Trump's refusal to concede election [Video]

How senior Republicans have reacted to Trump's refusal to concede election

Along with the president himself, the vast majority of Republican politicians have refused to accept Trump's election loss. The former president George W Bush was among a handful of Republicans who..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 01:58Published
One week on: how Trump handled losing the US election – video report [Video]

One week on: how Trump handled losing the US election – video report

From making baseless claims of voter fraud to false declarations of victory, Donald Trump has been criticised for undermining democracy through his refusal to concede the US election. Joe Biden became..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 03:51Published
President-Elect Joe Biden Continues To Add To His Cabinet [Video]

President-Elect Joe Biden Continues To Add To His Cabinet

President-Elect Joe Biden is moving ahead to fill his cabinet positions, as plans to vaccinate continue and President Trump continues to deny he lost the election.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:03Published