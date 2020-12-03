President Trump's Campaign Joining Case Before Supreme Court Challenging Election Results In Pennsylvania, Other States
President Donald Trump's campaign is joining an improbable case before the Supreme Court challenging election results in Pennsylvania and other states that he lost as he tries to look past the justices' rejection of a last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.
Katie Johnston reports.