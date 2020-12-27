Trump Ally Lawyer Calls For Arrest Of Georgia Senators Perdue, Loeffler

Global  
 

Conservative attorney L.

Lin Wood seemed to suggest on Friday that Georgia's Republican Sens.

David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler should be arrested.

Wood asserts that the pair engaged in a scheme to perpetuate widespread voter fraud by using a Dominion Voting Systems algorithm.

Business Insider reports the staunch Trump ally made the remarks ahead of the state's critical runoff race.

In a tweet on Friday, Wood also urged Republicans to 'break' the election in the state by refusing to vote.


