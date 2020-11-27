'You have to vote', Trump tells supporters in Georgia

U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia on Saturday (December 5) for two Republican senators at a rally that some in his party fear could end up hurting, not helping, their chances if he focuses on efforts to reverse his own election defeat.
In a speech to his supporters, U.S President Trump told the chanting crowd that he came to southern Georgia on Saturday (December 5) on behalf of Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who face runoffs on Jan. 5.
On Friday the Ohio Statehouse passed legislation that would require remains from a surgical abortion be either buried or cremated. GOP Gov. Mike DeWine has previously supported controversial and restrictive abortion legislation. Business Insider reports that DeWine is expected to sign the bill. Other states have passed or at least considered similar bills. The Supreme Court upheld similar legislation in Indiana in 2019.