Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'You have to vote', Trump tells supporters in Georgia

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:56s - Published
'You have to vote', Trump tells supporters in Georgia

'You have to vote', Trump tells supporters in Georgia

U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia on Saturday (December 5) for two Republican senators at a rally that some in his party fear could end up hurting, not helping, their chances if he focuses on efforts to reverse his own election defeat.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump campaigns in Georgia for two Republican senators [Video]

Trump campaigns in Georgia for two Republican senators

In a speech to his supporters, U.S President Trump told the chanting crowd that he came to southern Georgia on Saturday (December 5) on behalf of Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who face runoffs on Jan. 5.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:41Published

US election: Donald Trump recycles falsehoods at Georgia rally

 President Donald Trump has kicked off his rally in Georgia by recycling the falsehood that he won the state."You know we won Georgia, just so you understand,"..
New Zealand Herald

Trump presses Georgia governor to help overturn result

 The US president holds his first post-election campaign rally in Georgia ahead of key Senate runoffs.
BBC News

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America


Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Ohio House Lawmakers Pass Bill Regarding Aborted Fetuses [Video]

Ohio House Lawmakers Pass Bill Regarding Aborted Fetuses

On Friday the Ohio Statehouse passed legislation that would require remains from a surgical abortion be either buried or cremated. GOP Gov. Mike DeWine has previously supported controversial and restrictive abortion legislation. Business Insider reports that DeWine is expected to sign the bill. Other states have passed or at least considered similar bills. The Supreme Court upheld similar legislation in Indiana in 2019.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:30Published

Trump fans steadfast at first rally after election

 Supporters turned out in Valdosta, Georgia for President Donald Trump's first political rally since losing the election. The event is meant to boost Republican..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Trump Urges Supporters to Vote in Georgia Senate Race as Some Mull Boycott

With control of the Senate on the line, Trump will travel to Georgia on Saturday and urged supporters...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Some Trump supporters in this Georgia county say the election system is 'rigged.' That could hurt Republicans in January

Sixty miles west of Atlanta, Haralson County sits a world away from Georgia's largest and booming...
Upworthy - Published

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger: Trump Supporters Are Being Mislead With ‘Fantastic Claims, Half-Truths’

The Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger held a press conference Monday morning regarding...
Mediaite - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Not Waving But Drowning? Why Trump Called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp [Video]

Not Waving But Drowning? Why Trump Called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

President Donald Trump called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday morning. According to Business Insider, Trump asked Gov. Kemp to convince the state legislature to overturn President-elect Joe..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Two Middle Georgia counties listed in Pres. Trump's Campaign lawsuit [Video]

Two Middle Georgia counties listed in Pres. Trump's Campaign lawsuit

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Trump Campaign filed an election contest today in Georgia, seeking to invalidate the state’s presidential election results.

Credit: WMGTPublished
President Trump continues claims of voter fraud in Georgia [Video]

President Trump continues claims of voter fraud in Georgia

All eyes are on Georgia once again. President Trump and his allies continue with their claims of voter fraud even after the state's vote was certified.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:10Published