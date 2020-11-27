'You have to vote', Trump tells supporters in Georgia Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:56s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:56s - Published 'You have to vote', Trump tells supporters in Georgia U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia on Saturday (December 5) for two Republican senators at a rally that some in his party fear could end up hurting, not helping, their chances if he focuses on efforts to reverse his own election defeat. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend