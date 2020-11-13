DoorDash blows past IPO price in stellar debut

Shares of food delivery start-up DoorDash opened 80 percent higher in a blockbuster debut that gave it a $70 billion market value in one of the biggest stock debuts of the year.

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Two of the year’s most anticipated public listings — DoorDash and Airbnb — will seek higher than..

DoorDash And Airbnb To IPO DoorDash And Airbnb To IPO

Airbnb hikes IPO price range Airbnb Inc expects to raise up to $3.09 billion in a stock market launch later this week after boosting its price range, capping a stunning recovery in its fortunes after it was heavily damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year. Fred Katayama reports.

Food deliverer raised $3.4 billion in deal that valued DoorDash at nearly $40 billion and priced shares at $102 each.

According to media reports, food-delivery giant DoorDash priced its IPO at $102 per share, ahead of...

The firm raised roughly $3.4 billion with its initial public offering after pricing shares at $102 on...

DoorDash Inc has raised the price of the initial public offering (IPO) to between US$90-US$95 per...