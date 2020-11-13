Global  
 

DoorDash blows past IPO price in stellar debut

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
DoorDash blows past IPO price in stellar debut

Shares of food delivery start-up DoorDash opened 80 percent higher in a blockbuster debut that gave it a $70 billion market value in one of the biggest stock debuts of the year.

Conway G.

Gittens reports.


DoorDash On-demand restaurant food delivery service

DoorDash IPO delivers billions despite company's lack of profits

 Food deliverer raised $3.4 billion in deal that valued DoorDash at nearly $40 billion and priced shares at $102 each.
CBS News
Airbnb hikes IPO price range [Video]

Airbnb Inc expects to raise up to $3.09 billion in a stock market launch later this week after boosting its price range, capping a stunning recovery in its fortunes after it was heavily damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics
DoorDash And Airbnb To IPO [Video]

Credit: Wochit News

Airbnb and DoorDash are confidently aiming for even higher IPO valuations

 Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Two of the year’s most anticipated public listings — DoorDash and Airbnb — will seek higher than..
The Verge

DoorDash raises IPO price ahead of planned float

DoorDash Inc has raised the price of the initial public offering (IPO) to between US$90-US$95 per...
Proactive Investors - Published Also reported by •TechCrunch


DoorDash makes trading debut 78% above IPO price

The firm raised roughly $3.4 billion with its initial public offering after pricing shares at $102 on...
Business Insider - Published

DoorDash said to price to at $102 per share, doubling its final private price

According to media reports, food-delivery giant DoorDash priced its IPO at $102 per share, ahead of...
TechCrunch - Published


DoorDash Hopes the Pandemic Changes Dining Behavior for Good [Video]

IPO documents reveal how much money the company has lost this year even with a big upswing in business during COVID.

Credit: Food & Wine
DoorDash files for an IPO [Video]

Door Dash is going public

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
DoorDash IPO filing shows surging revenue growth [Video]

DoorDash IPO filing shows surging revenue growth

DoorDash, the U.S. food delivery startup backed by SoftBank Group, made public on Friday its regulatory filing for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange, setting the stage for a blockbuster IPO..

Credit: Reuters Studio