DoorDash blows past IPO price in stellar debut
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:31s - Published
1 minute ago
DoorDash blows past IPO price in stellar debut
Shares of food delivery start-up DoorDash opened 80 percent higher in a blockbuster debut that gave it a $70 billion market value in one of the biggest stock debuts of the year.
Conway G.
Gittens reports.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Airbnb hikes IPO price range Airbnb Inc expects to raise up to $3.09 billion in a stock market launch later this week after boosting its price range, capping a stunning recovery in its fortunes after it was heavily damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year. Fred Katayama reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:18 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
DoorDash Inc has raised the price of the initial public offering (IPO) to between US$90-US$95 per...
Proactive Investors - Published
5 days ago Also reported by •
TechCrunch
The firm raised roughly $3.4 billion with its initial public offering after pricing shares at $102 on...
Business Insider - Published
39 minutes ago
According to media reports, food-delivery giant DoorDash priced its IPO at $102 per share, ahead of...
TechCrunch - Published
20 hours ago
Related videos from verified sources
DoorDash IPO filing shows surging revenue growth DoorDash, the U.S. food delivery startup backed by SoftBank Group, made public on Friday its regulatory filing for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange, setting the stage for a blockbuster IPO.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30 Published on November 13, 2020