Got DoorDash on the IPO? Jim Cramer Says Sell Stock Amid Debut Surge
Ahead of DoorDash's debut, Jim Cramer had some advice for those who bought the stock on the deal.
DoorDash blows past IPO price in stellar debutShares of food delivery start-up DoorDash opened 80 percent higher in a blockbuster debut that gave it a $70 billion market value in one of the biggest stock debuts of the year. Conway G. Gittens..
C3.ai on IPO, Using Nvidia GPUs and Competitive StrengthsCEO Tom Siebel joined TheStreet to discuss the company's trading debut, its use of Nvidia GPU's and its biggest competitive strengths in comparison to rivals.
Why IPO Avalanche Has Jim Cramer WorriedJim Cramer weighs in on Airbnb, DoorDash and the hot IPOs being brought to market.