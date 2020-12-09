Dr. Fauci Urges US to ‘Overcome’ COVID-19 Denial

Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke about COVID-19 at the 'Wall Street Journal' CEO Council summit on Dec.

8.

.

During the summit, Dr. Fauci addressed the “substantial proportion” of people who think COVID-19 is a “hoax.” .

Trouble is, you go to different parts of the country, and even when the outbreak is clear and hospitals are on the verge of being overrun, there are a substantial proportion of the people who still think that this is not real, that it's fake news …, Anthony Fauci, via CNN.

He called it “extraordinarily frustrating” that people aren’t adhering to COVID-19 safety measures.

.

Dr. Fauci went on to urge people to “overcome” their denial of COVID-19 and work “as a nation” to slow the spread.

.

We've got to overcome that and pull together as a nation uniformly with adhering to these public health measures … we feel strongly that we will be able to have a significant impact.

, Anthony Fauci, via CNN.

On Dec.

8, the United States surpassed 15 million total reported cases of COVID-19, although experts believe the number of actual COVID-19 infections is much higher.

That means that roughly one in 22 Americans has tested positive for the virus.

Johns Hopkins University data reports that at least 286,189 Americans have died from COVID-19.