Doctor Fauci Urges US to ‘Overcome’ COVID-19 Denial

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Doctor Anthony Fauci spoke about COVID-19 at the 'Wall Street Journal' CEO Council summit on December 8th.


Doctor has message for COVID-19 doubters and non-maskers

 As the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus continues to increase, one doctor has a message for those who think it's a hoax or refuse to wear a..
CBS News

India readies for 60 crore COVID vaccine jabs; to use standard cold storage

 Indian regulators are considering 3 vaccines for emergency use authorisation, including those from Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech.
DNA

Covid-19 in the US: Bleak winter ahead as deaths surge

 A vaccine may be on its way but the US must get through its toughest period of the pandemic first.
BBC News

Covid: Homeless people in Milton Keynes left struggling for shelter

 The BBC's Jon Ironmonger met rough sleepers on the streets of Milton Keynes.
BBC News

Why Time chose Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as its 2020 Person of the Year

 President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been named Time magazine's 2020 Person of the Year. The magazine also honored frontline..
CBS News
Dr. Fauci: Daughter's Boyfriend's Brother Died From COVID-19, Age 32

Dr. Fauci: Daughter's Boyfriend's Brother Died From COVID-19, Age 32

Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images Dr. Anthony Fauci said his daughter's boyfriend's brother died from COVID-19 at age 32. "So there you have a 32-year-old young man, otherwise healthy actually, quite athletic and strong, who died," he told CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta during a talk for the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The man developed an unusual heart complication related to the virus that led to his death, Fauci said. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Biden And Harris Named Time Person Of The Year

Biden And Harris Named Time Person Of The Year

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been named Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2020. The President and Vice-President elect were chosen for the honor over finalists that included President Donald Trump. Also on the list were frontline health workers with Dr. Anthony Fauci. Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said that Biden and Harris received for the honor "for changing the American story." "Forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division."

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:30Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Key change US is refusing to make that could stop virus

 The US' top infectious disease expert has shed some light on the "frustrating" reason Covid-19 infections are continuing to grow and the one thing that could..
New Zealand Herald

Google and Apple are banning technology for sharing users’ location data

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

You may have never heard of the company X-Mode Social, but its code may be in some of the apps on your phone,..
The Verge

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk moved to Texas citing that California 'has taken innovators for granted'

 Tesla's CEO Elon Musk has told The Wall Street Journal he's moved to Texas because California has 'taken innovators for granted.'
 
USATODAY.com

FireEye cybersecurity tools compromised in state-sponsored attack

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

One of the US’s leading cybersecurity firms, FireEye, says it’s been hacked by a state-sponsored attacker...
The Verge

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published
WEB EXTRA: President-elect Biden Says Dr. Fauci Will Be Part of COVID Team [Video]

WEB EXTRA: President-elect Biden Says Dr. Fauci Will Be Part of COVID Team

President-elect Joe Biden announced Dr. Anthony Fauci will be part of his COVID-19 team. While announcing the team on Tuesday 12/8, Biden said, "Dr. Fauci is trusted, a truth teller, a patriot. Like..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:00Published
Doctor Fauci Accepts Biden’s Offer to Be Chief Medical Adviser [Video]

Doctor Fauci Accepts Biden’s Offer to Be Chief Medical Adviser

On Thursday, President-elect Joe Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he asked Doctor Anthony Fauci to stay on as chief medical adviser in his administration.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published