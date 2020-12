Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:32s - Published 2 weeks ago

Colin Cowherd: 'Steelers are a team that can't run, drops the ball and are not buttoned up' | THE HERD

The Pittsburgh Steelers undefeated streak came to an end after the Washington Football team defeated them in Week 13.

Hear why Colin Cowherd agrees with Head Coach Mike Tomlin, who commented that the Steelers' dropped passes are to blame for the loss.