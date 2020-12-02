Global  
 

Colin Cowherd: Pittsburgh Steelers are not a Super Bowl team, despite their undefeated season | THE HERD

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate
The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their winning streak against tee Baltimore Ravens, bringing their season record to 11-0, but despite the undefeated record, Colin Cowherd doesn't believe he's looking at a Super Bowl team.

Hear why he believes Steelers' fans need to 'grow up' and face that their 11-0 record is a hollow one.


