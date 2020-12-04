These Titles Are Leaving Netflix in December

Here’s What to Watch on Netflix in December.

With the end of the year approaching, many licensing contracts for streaming services are coming to an end.

Here are some titles to watch before they get taken off Netflix.

.

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ (Dec.

25).

‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ (Dec.

31).

‘The Office’: Seasons 1-9 (Dec.

31).

‘Barbershop’ (Dec.

31).

‘Frida’ (Dec.

31)