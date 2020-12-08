Biden says defense pick will honor civilian role

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:35s
President-elect Joe Biden said it was the "right moment" in U.S. history for his nominee for defense secretary, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, despite some concerns about the recently out-of-uniform soldier taking on the civilian role.


