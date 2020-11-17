Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon pick

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said it was the "right moment" in U.S. history for his nominee for defense secretary, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, despite a law requiring the military's top brass to have been out of the armed forces for at least seven years before running the Pentagon.
The Washington Post reports the Trump administration has prevented Joe Biden's transition team from meeting with US intelligence leaders. Biden's team has reportedly not yet been able to meet with officials at agencies including the NSA and the Defense Intelligence Agency. Both those agencies are controlled by the Pentagon. Business Insider reports that the Pentagon has denied any efforts to stifle the team's smooth transition period.
