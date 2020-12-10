2021 Land Rover Discovery - A full product update on New Land Rover Discovery
The distinct character and optimized proportions of the New Discovery embrace more than three decades of design evolution.
Discovery DNA design cues – including the clamshell hood, the stepped roof and the highly visible C-pillar – remain, but the New Discovery delivers a bold exterior evolution optimized to project a more confident road presence.
New signature LED headlights with a daytime running light signature set lower into the units create a more purposeful look, while animated sweeping front and rear indicators provide heightened visual sophistication and the body-color front fender vent accentuates the premium SUV’s familiar broken waistline.
A revised front bumper features a wider body-colored graphic and new side vents combine for a more purposeful and dynamic appearance.
At the rear, the New Discovery features new signature LED lights, which are joined across the back of vehicle by a new Gloss Black panel.
Following the Land Rover brand’s reductive design philosophy, this panel incorporates the trademark Discovery script, providing a cleaner rear graphic.