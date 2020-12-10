Battle in Space The Armada Attacks Movie (2021)

Battle in Space The Armada Attacks Movie (2021) trailer HD - Science-Fiction anthology movie - Star Trek Discovery’s Doug Jones faces a Battle in Space this January!

A series of action-packed sci-fi shorts, Battle in Space: The Armada Attacks features the work of Sanjay F.

Sharma, Toby Rawal, Scott Robson, Andrew Jaksch, Lukas Kendall, and Luis Tinoco.

Each film, though a separate story, includes a wrap-around through line.

In 2420, after aliens and powerful space wizards have enslaved human villages, a group of resistance fighters organize a counterattack against their alien overlords and launch an armada of spacecraft in a battle for supremacy in space.

In addition to Jones (“Star Trek : Discovery”, Hellboy, Pan’s Labyrinth), the cast also includes Doug Jones, Erik Palladino, Douglas Tait, Trip Hope, Jordu Schell, Linda Weinrib, Toby Rawal, Tom Farrah, Tom Madden, Declan Churchill Carter, Alexis Watt, and Philip Cristian Classen.

Battle in Space: The Armada Attacks will be available on DVD and Digital January 12 from Uncork’d Entertainment.