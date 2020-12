Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:42s - Published 5 minutes ago

Sarva Dharma Prarthana held at new Parliament bhoomi pujan: Watch | Oneindia News

Various religious leaders performed prayers at the ground-breaking ceremony of the new parliament building in the capital in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Watch the diversity of India here.

#NewParliamentBuilding #SarvaDharmaPrarthana #NarendraModi