‘Surgical strike’: Sanjay Raut on claim of Pak-China link to farmers’ stir

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday took a dig at Union minister Raosaheb Danve's claim of China and Pakistan being behind the ongoing farmers' protests, saying if is true, then the Centre should teach a lesson to the neighbouring countries.

Union minister Danve on Wednesday claimed that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing protests by farmers.

Reacting to it, Raut said, "The Shiv Sena takes this statement of the Union minister seriously...now, it is the responsibility of the central government to teach the two neighbouring countries a lesson." Watch the full video for more details.