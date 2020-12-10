Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:07s - Published 3 minutes ago

'Large gaps' remain between UK and EU after Brexit talks

UK and EU negotiators will begin a final push to salvage chances of a post-Brexit trade deal after Downing Street warned the gaps between the two sides remain 'very large'.

Report by Fullerg.

