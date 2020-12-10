Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Large gaps' remain between UK and EU after Brexit talks

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:07s - Published
'Large gaps' remain between UK and EU after Brexit talks

'Large gaps' remain between UK and EU after Brexit talks

UK and EU negotiators will begin a final push to salvage chances of a post-Brexit trade deal after Downing Street warned the gaps between the two sides remain 'very large'.

Report by Fullerg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Raab: We need some finality on trade deal by Sunday [Video]

Raab: We need some finality on trade deal by Sunday

The talks over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union are unlikely to be extended beyond Sunday without substantial movement from Brussels, the Foreign Secretary has said. Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen held crunch talks over dinner in Brussels on Wednesday aimed at breaking the deadlock, but Dominic Raab said there remains "significant differences". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published

EU sets out plans in case Brexit trade talks fail

 The EU publishes contingency plans in case of the collapse of Brexit trade talks with the UK, including measures for air and road travel.
BBC News
UK and EU negotiators begin final push to salvage post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

UK and EU negotiators begin final push to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

UK and EU negotiators will begin a final push to salvage chances of a post-Brexit trade deal after Downing Street warned the gaps between the two sidesremain “very large”. Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen held crunch talks over dinner in Brussels on Wednesday aimed atbreaking the deadlock, yet key differences prevail. The leaders agreed to makea “firm decision” about the future of the talks by the end of the weekend, andasked their chief negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier to reconvene inthe city on Thursday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published
Brexit Countdown: 21 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 21 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Von der Leyen: Conditions of UK access to single market have to be fair [Video]

Von der Leyen: Conditions of UK access to single market have to be fair

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said a decision on thefuture of Brexit talks would be made on Sunday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published
Penny Mordaunt: We cannot accept a deal at any cost [Video]

Penny Mordaunt: We cannot accept a deal at any cost

Cabinet Office minister Penny Mordaunt said the only Brexit deal that ispossible is one which is “compatible with our sovereignty”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:23Published

Downing Street Downing Street Street in London, England

Ministers arrive for cabinet meeting at Downing Street [Video]

Ministers arrive for cabinet meeting at Downing Street

Boris Johnson has hosted a cabinet meeting this morning at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later this week to salvage a Brexit trade deal. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published

‘Australia-style’ outcome will be a no-deal Brexit, Downing Street admits

 Leaving the EU on “Australia terms” will mean a no-deal Brexit, Downing Street has admitted for the first time – while insisting the UK would still..
WorldNews

Covid 19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson could receive vaccine on live TV, Downing Street suggests

 Boris Johnson could receive a coronavirus jab live on air, Downing Street has suggested as the Government seeks to enlist celebrity "influencers" to help..
New Zealand Herald

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Is that a big goldfish or a small koi? The fish in this Facebook photo remains a mystery.

 Adam Cohen, ichthyology collection manager at the University of Texas' Biodiversity Center, told USA TODAY he believes the fish is actually a koi.
USATODAY.com

Feds and 46 states file antitrust lawsuit against Facebook

 The federal government and 46 state attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook on Wednesday. The social media giant is being accused of using..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Sterling falls after ‘large gaps remain’ in Brexit talks

UK gilts rise in price as traders seek haven assets
FT.com - Published

'Large gaps' remain in Brexit negotiations as PM jets in for crunch talks

'Large gaps' remain in Brexit negotiations as PM jets in for crunch talks Both parties agreed that a “firm decision” must be made by Sunday
Wales Online - Published

'Very large gaps remain' after emergency Brexit talks between PM and EU chief end

Boris Johnson's dinner with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has ended - with a...
Sky News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Brexit talks resume, as Britain's deadline looms large [Video]

Brexit talks resume, as Britain's deadline looms large

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 03:24Published