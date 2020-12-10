Global  
 

UK and EU negotiators begin final push to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published
UK and EU negotiators begin final push to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

UK and EU negotiators begin final push to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

UK and EU negotiators will begin a final push to salvage chances of a post-Brexit trade deal after Downing Street warned the gaps between the two sidesremain “very large”.

Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen held crunch talks over dinner in Brussels on Wednesday aimed atbreaking the deadlock, yet key differences prevail.

The leaders agreed to makea “firm decision” about the future of the talks by the end of the weekend, andasked their chief negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier to reconvene inthe city on Thursday.


Raab admits 'significant differences still remain' in Brexit trade talks [Video]

Raab admits 'significant differences still remain' in Brexit trade talks

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tells BBC Breakfast that "significantdifferences still remain" between the EU and the UK as both parties work in abid to agree a post-Brexit trade agreement.

Brexit Countdown: 21 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 21 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Brexit: UK and EU set Sunday deadline for trade deal [Video]

Brexit: UK and EU set Sunday deadline for trade deal

Analysts see a need for compromise on both sides.

Brexit: UK and Singapore sign free trade agreement

 The deal is one of many aimed at replicating trade pacts that will cease when the UK leaves the EU.
Boris Johnson leaves the European Commission [Video]

Boris Johnson leaves the European Commission

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left the European Commission after dinnerwith Ursula von der Leyen. The talks between the two leaders lasted aroundthree hours. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission presidentUrsula von der Leyen have agreed the UK and EU will continue talks on a post-Brexit trade deal after meeting in Brussels, but that a 'firm decision' shouldbe taken about the future of the discussions by Sunday, a Downing Streetsource said.

Brexit and budget deadlock set to overshadow EU summit in Brussels [Video]

Brexit and budget deadlock set to overshadow EU summit in Brussels

It's crunch time in Brussels, as European leaders meet physically for the first time since October.

Boris Johnson in Brussels in bid to break trade deal deadlock [Video]

Boris Johnson in Brussels in bid to break trade deal deadlock

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, receives the UK PrimeMinister Boris Johnson in Brussels.

Boris Johnson arrives in Brussels [Video]

Boris Johnson arrives in Brussels

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived in Brussels ahead of his meeting with European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over a Brexit trade deal.

Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels [Video]

Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels

Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels, where talks on a post-Brexit deal are scheduled with the European Commission President Ursula vonder Leyen. Time is running out to reach a deal before December 31, when the UKstops following EU trading rules.

Ministers arrive for cabinet meeting at Downing Street [Video]

Ministers arrive for cabinet meeting at Downing Street

Boris Johnson has hosted a cabinet meeting this morning at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later this week to salvage a Brexit trade deal.

‘Australia-style’ outcome will be a no-deal Brexit, Downing Street admits

 Leaving the EU on “Australia terms” will mean a no-deal Brexit, Downing Street has admitted for the first time – while insisting the UK would still..
Covid 19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson could receive vaccine on live TV, Downing Street suggests

 Boris Johnson could receive a coronavirus jab live on air, Downing Street has suggested as the Government seeks to enlist celebrity "influencers" to help..
Downing Street vaccine briefing - the key points [Video]

Downing Street vaccine briefing - the key points

Dr June Raine, head of the regulator which approved the Pfizer and BioNTechvaccine, said no corners had been cut in assessing its safety. The Medicinesand Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) chief told a Downing Streetbriefing: "The safety of the public will always come first."

Frost: We are working very hard on Brexit deal [Video]

Frost: We are working very hard on Brexit deal

Britain's main Brexit negotiator, David Frost, said "we are still working veryhard" ahead of a day expected to be one of the most intense in the long-running EU trade talks. Monday started off with little good news about anyprogress, with the UK and EU seemingly still stuck on the same issues thathave dogged the negotiations for months.

Frost arrives in Brussels for last-ditch Brexit talks

 The UK's Chief Brexit Negotiator David Frost arrived in Brussels Sunday, ahead of another crunch day of post-Brexit trade discussions between the European Union..
Brexit: 'Final throw of the dice' as trade talks resume

 There are still "significant differences" to be resolved by Lord Frost and Michel Barnier.
Brexit: Trade deal negotiations enter what could be final week [Video]

Brexit: Trade deal negotiations enter what could be final week

Crunch talks aimed at securing a post-Brexit trade deal between the EuropeanUnion and UK will resume on Monday in what could be the final week ofdiscussions. The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, was meetingcounterpart Lord (David) Frost in London as they seek to hammer out anagreement.

Brexit: Boris Johnson in crunch EU trade deal talks in Brussels

 Boris Johnson and the European Commission president try to break deadlock at Brussels dinner.
Brussels wants to give Europol more powers in bid to tackle terrorism [Video]

Brussels wants to give Europol more powers in bid to tackle terrorism

A spate of recent terrorist attacks prompted the European Commission (EC) to publish the measures earlier than initially planned.

UK PM in Brussels: 'You run a tight ship here' [Video]

UK PM in Brussels: 'You run a tight ship here'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived for crisis talks over dinner in Brussels with the European Union's chief executive on Wednesday, amid mounting concern that Britain is heading for a turbulent break-up with the bloc in three weeks.

UK govt spokesperson clarifies after Boris Johnson confuses farmers' protest with India-Pak dispute

 British PM Boris Johnson was asked about the farmers' protest in India by a Labour Party MP and he mixed up two separate issues.
Johnson and von der Leyen agree to make final push for trade deal

Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen have agreed to make a final push...
Brexit trade talks to resume in ‘final throw of the dice’

Brexit trade talks to resume in ‘final throw of the dice’ British and European Union negotiators will meet in Brussels on Sunday in a last-ditch attempt to...
Post-Brexit trade talks: the next steps

The chief UK and EU negotiators, Lord Frost and Michel Barnier, have been meeting in Brussels in a...
'Back down or it's no-deal', UK PM Johnson warns EU [Video]

'Back down or it's no-deal', UK PM Johnson warns EU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the European Union on Wednesday it must scrap demands which he says are unacceptable if there is to be a Brexit trade deal to avoid a turbulent breakup in..

Union boss holding out hope for good EU deal for fishermen [Video]

Union boss holding out hope for good EU deal for fishermen

Barry Deas, chief executive of the National Federation of Fishermen'sOrganisations, says he is still holding out hope for a resolution over fishingrights as part of Brexit trade negotiations.

Merkel insists 'still a chance' of Brexit agreement [Video]

Merkel insists 'still a chance' of Brexit agreement

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says "there is still the chance of anagreement" between Britain and the European Union as the two parties seek apost-Brexit trade deal.

