Dominic Raab: France will have 'zero assured access' to UK fisheries in event of no trade deal

France will have "zero assured access" to UK fisheries in the event of notrade deal with the EU, says Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Post-Brexit tradetalks have entered their final day, with the UK and European Union continuinglast-ditch efforts to find a breakthrough on a deal before the weekenddeadline.