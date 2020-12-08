Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brexit endgame: Boris Johnson heads to Brussels as UK and EU make last-ditch effort to reach deal

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 06:05s - Published
Brexit endgame: Boris Johnson heads to Brussels as UK and EU make last-ditch effort to reach deal

Brexit endgame: Boris Johnson heads to Brussels as UK and EU make last-ditch effort to reach deal

The UK Prime Minister will have dinner with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a final push for a post-Brexit deal, barely three weeks before an economic rupture beckons at the end of the year.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Johnson, von der Leyen to meet in Brussels as Brexit clock ticks [Video]

Johnson, von der Leyen to meet in Brussels as Brexit clock ticks

Both the UK and the EU fear they will be unable to reach a deal before the Brexit transition period ends on December 31.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:45Published
Boris Johnson to fly to Brussels for last-minute Brexit deal dinner [Video]

Boris Johnson to fly to Brussels for last-minute Brexit deal dinner

Boris Johnson will fly to Brussels in an attempt to reach a breakthrough on apost-Brexit trade deal over dinner with European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen. The Prime Minister and the EU chief will try to salvagenegotiations on Wednesday evening after the UK Government droppedcontroversial plans that would have allowed ministers to break internationallaw. The olive branch came after the two sides reached an agreement on theimplementation of the Brexit divorce deal as time rapidly runs out to the endof the transition period on December 31.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:29Published

Brexit traffic fears prompt Maidstone school to teach online

 Maidstone Grammar School will teach pupils online on 4 and 5 January, headmaster Mark Tomkins says.
BBC News

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Johnson to go to Brussels for Brexit talks

 Boris Johnson seeks a last minute breakthrough in stalled talks over a UK-EU trade agreement.
BBC News
Gove hopes for EU 'movement' on Brexit trade talks [Video]

Gove hopes for EU 'movement' on Brexit trade talks

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said he hoped the European Union would move in Brexit trade talks to allow a deal to be struck when Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels this week. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:34Published

City of Brussels City of Brussels Capital of Belgium

UK PM to fly to Brussels for last-ditch Brexit talks

 Mr Johnson will meet Ursula von der Leyen for talks over dinner, as time runs out to reach a trade deal.
BBC News

Ursula von der Leyen Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

Ministers arrive for cabinet meeting at Downing Street [Video]

Ministers arrive for cabinet meeting at Downing Street

Boris Johnson has hosted a cabinet meeting this morning at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later this week to salvage a Brexit trade deal. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Michael Gove: It can't be a deal at any price [Video]

Michael Gove: It can't be a deal at any price

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove tells BBC Breakfast that the PrimeMinister wants to avoid tariffs on trade with the European Union, but not atany cost.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

GBP/USD crawls back ahead of Boris Johnson trip to Brussels on Brexit

GBP/USD crawls back ahead of Boris Johnson trip to Brussels on Brexit The GBP/USD is pointing lower as the market continues to watch the ongoing Brexit crisis. The pair,...
Invezz - Published

Asian Markets Exhibit Mixed Trend

Asian stock markets are mixed on Tuesday following the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street....
RTTNews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

PM says Brexit trade talks situation is 'very tricky' [Video]

PM says Brexit trade talks situation is 'very tricky'

Boris Johnson has described the Brexit trade talks situation as "very tricky", during a visit to a central London hospital. The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:21Published
Brexit trade deal 'looking very difficult' [Video]

Brexit trade deal 'looking very difficult'

As the end of the Brexit transition period approaches, Boris Johnson says the prospect of a deal is looking "very difficult".

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:51Published
UK’s Johnson to head to Brussels to try and break Brexit deadlock [Video]

UK’s Johnson to head to Brussels to try and break Brexit deadlock

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is heading to Brussels to resolve post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published