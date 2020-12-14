Brexit: Trade talks 'remain difficult'
The UK and EU's chief negotiators have continued talks on a post-Brexit trade deal in the hope of breaking months of deadlock.
Barnier arrives to brief EU ambassadors on BrexitEU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in Brussels to brief EUambassadors on Brexit negotiations. On Sunday, Britain and the European Unionsaid talks would continue on a free trade..
Brexit trade deal: What are the main sticking points?Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen haveagreed to let talks on a post-Brexit trade deal continue despite “very largegaps” remaining between the two sides.
UK and EU say post-Brexit trade talks will continue past Sunday deadlineBoris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen agreed to continue negotiating amid an impending December 31 Brexit deadline.