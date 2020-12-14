Global  
 

Brexit: Trade talks 'remain difficult'

The UK and EU's chief negotiators have continued talks on a post-Brexit trade deal in the hope of breaking months of deadlock.


'No point denying' Brexit talks in a 'difficult position' - minister tells Sky News

Brexit trade talks are "in a very difficult position, there's no point denying that", Environment...
UK ministers warn Brexit trade talks are in a very difficult place

Last-push negotiations resume in Brussels, hampered by disagreements over keeping a ‘level playing...
Taoiseach warns of ‘squaring the circle’ challenges in Brexit talks

Irish premier Micheal Martin said it will be difficult for the EU and UK negotiating teams to...
Barnier arrives to brief EU ambassadors on Brexit [Video]

Barnier arrives to brief EU ambassadors on Brexit

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in Brussels to brief EUambassadors on Brexit negotiations. On Sunday, Britain and the European Unionsaid talks would continue on a free trade..

Brexit trade deal: What are the main sticking points? [Video]

Brexit trade deal: What are the main sticking points?

Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen haveagreed to let talks on a post-Brexit trade deal continue despite “very largegaps” remaining between the two sides.

UK and EU say post-Brexit trade talks will continue past Sunday deadline [Video]

UK and EU say post-Brexit trade talks will continue past Sunday deadline

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen agreed to continue negotiating amid an impending December 31 Brexit deadline.

