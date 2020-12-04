Mixed signals sent about Brexit talks

Ursula von der Leyen: Positions remain apart on fundamental issues



On trade deal negotiations with the UK, European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen told a press conference in Brussels that “positions remain aparton fundamental issues”. She said: “On the Level Playing Field we haverepeatedly made clear to our UK partners that the principle of faircompetition is a pre-condition to privileged access to the EU market.”

