Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Mixed signals sent about Brexit talks

European Union officials said on Friday a post-Brexit trade deal could finally be clinched this weekend, but London insisted that negotiations were still "very difficult" and it was determined to "take back control" from the bloc it left 10 months ago.

Francis Maguire reports.


London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Joshua prepared to go to final bell against Pulev

Anthony Joshua says that he is prepared to go the distance to retain his heavyweight WBA, IBF and WBO belts when he faces Kubrat Pulev in London on Saturday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:48Published

Covid tests for pupils in hotspots not mandatory, says head

 Secondary schools will be offered tests in the worst-affected parts of London, Kent and Essex.
BBC News

Nagorno-Karabakh: Syrians used as ‘cannon fodder’

 LONDON: Four Syrian nationals have claimed they were sent into battle in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as mercenaries, despite only enlisting for sentry duties..
WorldNews

'The Last of Us Part II' and 'Animal Crossing' take early wins: Winners, top moments from The Game Awards

 The Game Awards, the Oscars of video games, is being broadcast live from studios in Los Angeles, London and Tokyo.
USATODAY.com

Dame Barbara Windsor: Eastenders and Carry On actor dies aged 83

 Much-beloved UK actor Dame Barbara Windsor, best-known for her roles in Eastenders and the Carry On film series, has died aged 83. Dame Barbara, a British..
WorldNews

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

UK, EU prepare for potential no-deal Brexit

Leaders of the UK and EU have given negotiators just three more days to shore up a post-Brexit trade deal, but British PM warns there is a strong possibility they will fail.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 06:07Published

Brexit: EU leaders told no UK deal more likely than not

 The bloc's 27 leaders are warned situation is "difficult" and key issues unresolved ahead of Sunday deadline.
BBC News
Trucks stack up at English port as Brexit looms

Trucks heading towards the English port of Dover were stacked up for miles on Thursday just three weeks before Britain exits the European Union.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:46Published
Oliver Dowden on Brexit trade deal: We are 90% of the way there

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden tells LBC "we are 90% of the way there" onsecuring a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Brexit Countdown: 20 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Ursula von der Leyen: Positions remain apart on fundamental issues

On trade deal negotiations with the UK, European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen told a press conference in Brussels that “positions remain aparton fundamental issues”. She said: “On the Level Playing Field we haverepeatedly made clear to our UK partners that the principle of faircompetition is a pre-condition to privileged access to the EU market.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:39Published

Climate change: EU leaders set 55% target for CO2 emissions cut

 All-night talks lead to a goal of cutting CO2 emissions by 55% over the next decade.
BBC News