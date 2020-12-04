Global  
 

Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen willassess whether a post-Brexit trade deal can be salvaged following a weekend oftense negotiations.

If there is no deal by the end of the Brexit transitionperiod at the end of the month, then Britain will leave the single market andthe customs union and begin trading with the EU on World Trade Organisationterms, with the imposition of tariffs and quotas.


Brexit trade talks to resume in ‘final throw of the dice’

 British and European Union negotiators will meet in Brussels on Sunday in a last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit trade deal before a transition agreement..
Britain and the EU in final push for a post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

Britain and the EU in final push for a post-Brexit trade deal

Britain and the EU are to make a final push to get a post-Brexit trade dealover the line following crisis talks between Boris Johnson and EuropeanCommission president Ursula von der Leyen. In an hour-long phone call, the twoleaders agreed to instruct their negotiating teams to resume talks on Sundayin a last attempt to see if they can resolve the remaining differences.

What lies ahead for Boris Johnson a year after election success? [Video]

What lies ahead for Boris Johnson a year after election success?

The year since Boris Johnson’s election success has seen Brexit, a baby and abrush with death from coronavirus. But the challenges still lying ahead of thePrime Minister suggest his job is not going to get any easier.

Climate change: Lower Thames Crossing CO2 impact figures revealed

 Campaigners accuse Boris Johnson of mocking his own promises on climate change and emissions.
David Frost arrives in Brussels for crunch Brexit talks [Video]

David Frost arrives in Brussels for crunch Brexit talks

The UK's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost arrived in Brussels on Sundayahead of another crunch day of trade discussions between the European Unionand the UK. Talks were paused again on Saturday after the teams struggled tobridge an array of differences. In a joint statement British Prime MinisterBoris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said “afurther effort” should be undertaken by their respective negotiating teams toassess whether the “significant differences” can be resolved.

UK and EU call in leaders to save trade talks [Video]

UK and EU call in leaders to save trade talks

Britain and the European Commission's leaders have been called in to try to save the Brexit talks, which have snagged on fishing rights less than a month before the official divorce. Lucy Fielder reports.

Brexit talks: UK-EU trade talks continue as 'sticking points' remain [Video]

Brexit talks: UK-EU trade talks continue as 'sticking points' remain

James Cleverly insists there is still time for Brexit deal to be reached [Video]

James Cleverly insists there is still time for Brexit deal to be reached

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly insisted the 'a deal can be done' astrade negotiations with the EU continue.

Brexit briefing: 24 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 24 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

‘Final throw of the dice’: UK, EU to resume Brexit trade talks [Video]

‘Final throw of the dice’: UK, EU to resume Brexit trade talks

Negotiators to meet in Brussels in last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit deal before transition agreement ends on December 31.

UK-EU Brexit trade talks back on, say leaders

 Boris Johnson agrees with the European Commission president on a return to the negotiating table.
Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen in emergency talks as time runs out on trade deal

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen in emergency talks as time runs out on trade deal Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are to hold emergency talks as...
Boris Johnson to hold crisis talks with EC chief to break Brexit deadlock

Boris Johnson to hold crisis talks with EC chief to break Brexit deadlock Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are to hold emergency talks as...
Post-Brexit talks deadlock: What are the obstacles?

Post-Brexit talks deadlock: What are the obstacles? Crisis talks are to be held by Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen in a last-ditch bid to...
Eustice: The ‘next 72 hours is crucial’ in Brexit negotiatio [Video]

Eustice: The ‘next 72 hours is crucial’ in Brexit negotiatio

Environment Secretary George Eustice has said the next 72 hours is “crucial” for any breakthrough in Brexit negotiations. It’s believed one of the main issues in the trade talks is access to UK..

Britain ready for no deal - minister [Video]

Britain ready for no deal - minister

The UK is prepared for a no-deal scenario, the country's Environment Secretary said on Sunday, as he warned that fundamental divergences remain in the "final few days" of talks.

Environment Secretary refuses to guarantee Brexit promises to fishermen and farmers [Video]

Environment Secretary refuses to guarantee Brexit promises to fishermen and farmers

Environment Secretary George Eustice refuses to guarantee Brexit promises tofishermen and farmers will be kept. British and EU negotiators will resumetalks in Brussels in a “final throw of the..

