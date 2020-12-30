Boris Johnson signs post-Brexit trade deal

Covid pandemic will not end now despite vaccines, PM says



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned "now is not the time for relaxations" as the Covid pandemic will not end until spring at the earliest. However, he adds he is pleased the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine was approved by the MHRA. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

