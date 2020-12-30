Global  
 

Boris Johnson signs post-Brexit trade deal

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has formally signed the post-Brexit trade dealwith the EU, describing it as a “new beginning”.


Prime Minister Boris Johnson signs Brexit deal [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signed the relevant treaty documents after his Brexit deal passed through the Commons. He said the treaty was 'not the end, but a new beginning.' Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:02Published
UK's House of Commons passes Brexit deal [Video]

British lawmakers have overwhelmingly approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Wednesday, ending over four years of negotiation.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:30Published
Boris Johnson’s EU trade deal clears the Commons [Video]

Legislation to ratify Boris Johnson’s trade deal with the EU has cleared theHouse of Commons after MPs supported it by 521 votes to 73, majority 448. Ifthe Bill passes through the House of Lords later on Wednesday, provisions willcome into force at 11pm on Thursday when the current Brexit transition periodexpires.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published
Covid pandemic will not end now despite vaccines, PM says [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned "now is not the time for relaxations" as the Covid pandemic will not end until spring at the earliest. However, he adds he is pleased the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine was approved by the MHRA. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:33Published

U.K.'s House of Commons approves Brexit trade deal

 British lawmakers are voting Wednesday on the Brexit trade deal that would solidify the country's economic split from the European Union. BBC News political..
CBS News
Business owner welcomes Brexit deal [Video]

Interview with chief executive of Nourised, Melissa Snover, on the effectBrexit and the subsequent trade deal have had on small businesses.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

EU seeks to rebalance China ties with new deal [Video]

The European Union and China agreed on Wednesday to an investment deal that will give European companies greater access to Chinese markets and help redress what Europe sees as unbalanced economic ties. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

UK and EU reach agreement on post-Brexit trade deal

UK and EU reach agreement on post-Brexit trade deal A post-Brexit trade deal has been agreed by negotiators from the UK and the European Union after...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimeseuronewsBoston Target


PM bids to woo potential Tory rebels ahead of Brexit deal vote

PM bids to woo potential Tory rebels ahead of Brexit deal vote Boris Johnson has appealed to Eurosceptic Tory MPs to back his post-Brexit trade agreement in next...
Sky News - Published

Starmer faces rebellion over backing for Johnson’s Brexit deal

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is facing a high-profile revolt over his decision to back Boris...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Johnson on Brexit deal and coronavirus [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with the BBC's political editor, Laura Kuenssberg.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 03:30Published
The House of Commons passes Johnson's Brexit Deal [Video]

MPs have voted to pass Prime Minister Boris Johnson's trade and cooperation agreement bill by a majority of 448. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:39Published
A look back at Boris Johnson's tumultuous 2020 [Video]

It’s been a challenging year for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He was slow to implement a coronavirus lockdown in the UK, slow to secure PPE and slow to initiate contact tracing. In addition..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:30Published