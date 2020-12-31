Global  
 

Boris Johnson’s Brexit trade deal clears House of Lords

Legislation to ratify Boris Johnson’s trade deal with the EU is on the vergeof becoming law after it received an unopposed third reading in the House ofLords.

The Bill will now go to the Queen for royal assent, with anannouncement expected around overnight.


Boris Johnson's EU trade deal clears the Commons

Boris Johnson’s EU trade deal clears the Commons

Legislation to ratify Boris Johnson’s trade deal with the EU has cleared theHouse of Commons after MPs supported it by 521 votes to 73, majority 448. Ifthe Bill passes through the House of Lords later on Wednesday, provisions willcome into force at 11pm on Thursday when the current Brexit transition periodexpires.

Lord Judge says UK Internal Market Bill 'riddled with powers being given' away

Lord Judge says UK Internal Market Bill 'riddled with powers being given' away

Lord Judge focused on the importance of the rule of law as the mostcontentious parts of the Government's Internal Market Bill were defeated inthe House of Lords. The House of Lords voted 433 to 165, majority 268, toremove clause 42 – one of the disputed sections – and clause 43 was removedwithout a vote. They then voted 407 votes to 148, majority 259 to removeclause 44, relating to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Brexit: New EU trade arrangements to begin after Parliament vote

 The UK's hard-fought agreement with the EU is set to come into force at 23:00 GMT on Thursday.
BBC News

AP Top Stories December 30 P

 Here's the latest for Wednesday December 30th: Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for $2K checks; Johnson signs post Brexit trade deal; Long lines in Florida to..
USATODAY.com
Trade deal signed but 'Brexit is far from over', expert tells Euronews

Trade deal signed but 'Brexit is far from over', expert tells Euronews

The implications of Brexit will "haunt Britain for many years to come", told Euronews the director of think-tank UK in a Changing Europe, Anand Menon.

UK introduces tougher lockdown rules

UK introduces tougher lockdown rules

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government had been forced to impose tougher COVID-19 restrictions on parts of England because of the "sheer pace" of the spread of a new variant of the virus. Libby Hogan reports.

Boris Johnson updates public on schools plan

Boris Johnson updates public on schools plan

Prime Minister Boris Johnson updates the public on the updated plans for schools to return after the Christmas holidays. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Boris Johnson urges adherence to the rules at press conferen

Boris Johnson urges adherence to the rules at press conferen

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the public to follow the rules this New Years Eve and celebrate responsibly. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Boris Johnson signs post-Brexit trade deal

Boris Johnson signs post-Brexit trade deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has formally signed the post-Brexit trade dealwith the EU, describing it as a “new beginning”.

EU and China set to agree investment deal, but could human rights concerns scupper it being signed?

EU and China set to agree investment deal, but could human rights concerns scupper it being signed?

The European Union and China have tentatively agreed on a business investment deal after seven years of discussions. But concerns about the country's human rights record may stand in the way of it being signed off.

Boris Johnson's Brexit trade deal set to clear Parliament in a day

Boris Johnson’s EU trade deal is on the brink of clearing Parliament after the Government rushed...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesThe Age


Boris Johnson's last-minute Brexit deal includes a new scheme named after gay war hero Alan Turing

Boris Johnson’s last-minute Brexit deal has scrapped the Erasmus exchange programme and replaced it...
PinkNews - Published

Boris Johnson says UK has 'taken back control' after securing post-Brexit trade deal with EU

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared victory in the four-year battle for Brexit on Thursday,...
FOXNews.com - Published


GOP senator says he'll object when Electoral College counts votes

GOP senator says he'll object when Electoral College counts votes

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley says he will object when Congress counts the Electoral College votes on January 6, forcing lawmakers in both the House and Senate to vote on whether to accept the results of..

PM: Brexit deal ends issue that has bedevilled politics

PM: Brexit deal ends issue that has bedevilled politics

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the Brexit deal is a resolution to the UK-EU relationship which has "bedevilled politics" for almost five years. He adds: "Sometimes it's necessary, when everbody..

Boris Johnson Signs Brexit Trade Deal

Boris Johnson Signs Brexit Trade Deal

MPs have backed Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal with Brussels in a crucial final-hour vote in the Commons. Johnson signed the post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Wednesday 30 December 30,..

