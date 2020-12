The Prime Minister is trying to persuade Euro- skeptic Tory MPs to back him in an upcoming vote in...



Related videos from verified sources Tory Eurosceptics examine Brexit trade deal with EU after PM’s plea



Conservative Eurosceptics are poring over the details of the Brexit tradeagreement with the EU as Boris Johnson tried to persuade them it is the 'rightdeal' for the nation. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:28 Published 1 hour ago Lib Dems: Brexit agreement 'doesn't look like a good deal'



Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, says the trade deal secured between the UK and the EU "doesn't look like a good deal" as it is "likely to be the only free trade deal in history to.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:47 Published 2 days ago Hilary Benn: Brexit deal better than no deal



Hilary Benn, Chair of the Brexit Select Committee, says a deal is better than a no deal, and while MPs will have to look at any deal secured between the UK and the EU, it is likely to get their.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:30 Published 2 days ago