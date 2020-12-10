Space-X launch
September.
Its intended to take us to mars..
But this space ship test ended..
In a fireball..
Landing and then explosion after two scrubbed attempts... space- x successfully launched an unmanned experimental rocket in texas wednesday.
The craft -- called 'starship' -- went up eight miles... before returning to earth.
However... right at touchdown... starship burst into a massive explosion.
That might seem rather catastrophic for a craft that's hoped to transport humans to mars some day but space-x leaders say it all part of the testing