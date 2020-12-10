Space-X launch

Global  
 

Space-X launchSpace-X launch of unmanned experimental rocket ends in fireball

September.

Its intended to take us to mars..

But this space ship test ended..

In a fireball..

Landing and then explosion after two scrubbed attempts... space- x successfully launched an unmanned experimental rocket in texas wednesday.

The craft -- called 'starship' -- went up eight miles... before returning to earth.

However... right at touchdown... starship burst into a massive explosion.

That might seem rather catastrophic for a craft that's hoped to transport humans to mars some day but space-x leaders say it all part of the testing




