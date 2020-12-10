Video Credit: WTHI - Published 9 minutes ago

Thursday, the ninth execution of 2020 is set to move forward at the Federal Prison in Terre Haute.

Execution set to move forward for Brandon Bernard, why there's controversy behind the case

Today..

The ninth federal execution... this year... is set to move forward at the federal prison in terre haute.

And that's where we find "news 10's jordan kudisch" live this morning.

Jordan... tell us more about "brandon bernard"..

And why just hours away from dying.

Jon..

This is an interesting case..

That has divided opinions..

On whether or not "bernard" should be executed.

But let's break down why he got to death row in the first place.

"bernard" plays a role in the death of "todd and stacie bagley" this is in connection to "chrisopther vial-va"... who wa executed this year.

According to court documents..

"vialva" shot both of the bagley's in the head..

"bernard" then lit their car on fire... while the "badleys" were still inside.

Here's where things get tricky..

An autospy reveals..

"todd's" cause of death was gun shot wounds.

However "stacies"...was smoke inhalation.

Advocates... argue..

"bernard" was not the "mastermind" behind these killings..

And instead..

It turned into a "robbery gone wrong."

Check this out.

Celebrities..

Like "kim kardashian"..

Are backing "bernard"..

And standing behind prison reform as opposed to the execution.

Local 'anti-death" penalty groups are also chanting the same message.

Despite these efforts..

"bernard" is set to be executed here today.

News 10's sarah lehman will be a witness.

I'll be out here all morning for you bringing you updates as i learn more.

For now, reporting live from the federal prison, jordan kudisch, news 10.