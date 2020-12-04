Video Credit: WTHI - Published 5 days ago

His family said the punishment he is getting doesn't fit his crime.

Brandon Bernard is set to be the ninth inmate executed in Terre Haute this year.

Brandon Bernard's' family speaks out days before his execution

"brandon bernard" is the next federal inmate... set to be executed... in terre haute.

As news 10's sarah lehman explains.... the prosecutor... who fought for his death sentence... now says he doesn't deserve it.

In just one week brandon bernard is set to be executed here in terre haute.

This will make him the ninth inmate to be executed this year.

In the weeks leading up to his execution date his family visited him in terre haute.

In 1999 brandon bernard was convicted of kidnapping and killing youth ministers todd and stacie bagley.

Alongside christopher vialva.

Vialva was executed back in september.

Now -- bernards family continues to visit him while they wait for the date of his execution.

"it hurts first of all to know that they want to execute him /// it definitely sucks when i got the news.

Heartbreaking.

Shattered my world.

/// it's hard to i guess comprehend.

/// it doesn't fit his personality.

/// my heart is broken over the thought of my nephew being executed."

Coming from all across the country bernard has his brother... sister... mother... aunt... and daughter visiting him in prison.

"i went there ready to encourage him and be uplifting to him and it was just the opposite.

He uplifted us and he's at peace and he has accpted what has happened but he is hopeful."

Angela moore is the former federal prosecutor on bernards case.

She says they've found evidence since the conviction and sentence.

She says it shows bernard not shooting and killing the victim in the case his family says the death penalty for bernard is too harsh.

"i don't believe as a parent and a military disabled veteran that the punishment they're giving him does not fit the crime.

Sara} the only person who can get bernard off of death row is president donald trump.

We did try and get in contact with the victims family.

As of now -- we have not had luck.

They did give us a statement after vialvas execution.

In part -- saying "we will never know how many people they could have influenced for good if they had been given the chance."

