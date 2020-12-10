Video Credit: WTHI - Published 4 minutes ago

The US Government is expected to carry out its ninth federal execution this year.

Federal government set to execute ninth person of 2020, here's what Brandon Bernard was convicted of

The next federal execution in terre haute is slated to happen in just minutes.

Activists are out "right now" at the prison with a message to stop the death of brandon bernard.

"what i really learned through christopher vialva is that brandon is not the culpable one for this."

An attorney who has had close contact with bernard says this execution brings a different perspective.

We'll explain why..

"he has talked about remorse for what he's done.

And, he's sorry..

And... bernard's family is advocating for their loved one.

They say he doesn't deserve to die.

Brandon bernard is scheduled to be executed in just moments....... we've told you he was convicted for a role in the kidnapping and killing of 2-youth ministers "in texas".

It's the same case involving "christopher vialva".

He was executed "last month".

News 10's sarah lehman is a media witness to the execution.

She has just told us the victim's family will speak this evening..

In the meantime..anti death penalty advocates are speaking up about benard's execution..

They've done so for all federal executions this year... news 10's dominic miranda is live outside of the federal prison in terre haute.

He joins us now with a perspective from someone who has communicated directly with bernard.

Rondrell... patrece that's right.

I'm here just across the street from the federal prison in terre haute.

It's where anti death penalty activists are gathered today and *have* gathered throughout all of executions this year.

One of them has been in direct contact with multiple inmates who have been put to death... including brandon bernard.

She shared her unique perspective and her message from what she's learned.

"when somebody tells you in what's probably their final email that you're a blessing in their life, it's just an unbelievably emotional experience that i don't think most people can understand."

Ashley kincaid eve has been incredibly outspoken in her fight to abolish the death penalty.

As we've reported.... brandon bernard's crime that has him on death row is in connection to christopher vialva... who was executed in september.

Kincaid eve communicated regularly with vialva... and has done the same with brandon bernard.

She says he's unbelievable remorseful and desperately wants to live.

"not only have i seen myself the hope in his words and just how much he's grown, but i have been able to see words that he's written over the last few years and just how much, again, every day he's just trying to be better."

Kincaid eve says her fight is solely to abolish the death penalty.... *not* to allow these inmates to walk free.

She says she understands and values the victims family's perspectives.... but says it's important for her to speak up and humanize these inmates to the public.

"they recognize what they've done is wrong.

They just want society to see them as living and breathing human beings.

Again, if we are going to insist that they be killed in our names, then as society we have a duty to know what's happening and a duty to know about them and care about the cases."

Kincaid says her and others will continue their fight to spread their message.

Kincaid says her and others will continue their fight to spread their message.

Court challenges could delay what happens.

