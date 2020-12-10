Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 03:48s - Published 41 seconds ago

Santa’s Wonderland in Sugar Land

Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas, is home to Skeeters baseball nine months of the year.

But every winter, the ballpark turns into a winter wonderland!

Sugar Land Holiday Lights has grown every year, from a few thousand lights to three million.

They have several themed zones, a 50-foot tall tree, a light walk, a maze, and a carnival.

There are several safety precautions in place to keep staff and visitors safe during the pandemic.

Holiday Lights is open from Nov.

20 to Jan.

3.

Tickets are $16 for an adult and $14 for a child or senior.

You can learn more, and buy tickets, at https://www.sugarlandholidaylights.com/.