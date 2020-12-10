Biden taps Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser

Global  
 

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday tapped Susan Rice, who was national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, to lead the White House's domestic policy council in a flurry of appointments to his developing administration.

Colette Luke has more.

The choice of 56-year-old Rice as Biden's top domestic policy adviser came as somewhat of a surprise given her extensive background in foreign policy.

Rice served as U.N.

Ambassador and had been on Biden's short list as a possible running mate before Biden picked U.S. Senator Kamala Harris.

Rice joins the growing list of Obama administration officials Biden is picking for top roles.

The former vice president also nominated Denis McDonough, who was Obama's chief of staff, to be secretary of veterans affairs.

Biden has also tapped former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack for U.S. agriculture secretary, a role he already had under President Barack Obama.

But Vilsack's congressional confirmation is expected to face headwinds from progressive Democrats who argue Vilsack is too cozy with top lobbying groups such as the U.S. Dairy Export Council, where he is currently the chief executive officer.

On Thursday, Biden also selected U.S. Representative Marcia Fudge of Ohio to head up housing and urban development.




