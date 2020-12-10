Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published 3 days ago

GOP Senator Pushes For $1,200 Stimulus Check

On Thursday, U.S. Sen.

Josh Hawley introduced legislation to send another round of $1,200 stimulus checks for Americans.

The legislation is modeled after the ones distributed under the CARES Act.

"Families are struggling.

Unemployment claims are rising and food lines are growing.

It's time Congress finally acts,.

Hawley said in a press release.

According to Business Insider the latest $908 billion bipartisan stimulus framework omitted checks Relief talks are stalling and may collapse.