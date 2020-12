Andrea Bocelli Talks COVID-19 Recovery Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:28s - Published 2 days ago Andrea Bocelli Talks COVID-19 Recovery Five-time Grammy nominee Andrea Bocelli speaks with ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey about recovering from COVID-19 after both he and his family tested positive and discusses returning to work with the release of his new album 'Believe'. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like