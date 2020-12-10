Biden taps Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser

[ NFA ] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday tapped Susan Rice, who was national security adviser to former President Barack Obama , to lead the White House's domestic policy council in a flurry of appointments to his developing administration.

Pressure rises on U.S. Congress to pass COVID bill [NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke on the phone Thursday and agreed that a COVID-19 relief package and a government funding bill should pass “as soon as possible." Colette Luke has more.

Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday declined to say whether he still had confidence in U.S. Attorney General William Barr after the Department of Justice chief this week said there was no sign of major fraud in last month's presidential election. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

'The people have spoken': Judges toss vote lawsuits [NFA] U.S. judges on Monday rejected bids led by an ally of President Donald Trump to decertify President-elect Joe Biden’s victories in Michigan and Georgia because of unsubstantiated election irregularities and to have Trump declared the winner in both states, the latest failed efforts to upend the election results. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Tai would be the first Asian American woman to be USTR. McDonough was President Obama's White House chief of staff.

Rice, 55, served as national security adviser to former President Barack Obama and is a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

China revokes U.S. diplomat exemptions for HK China said on Thursday it would revoke visa exemption treatment for U.S. diplomatic passport holders visiting Hong Kong and Macau after the United States imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on more than a dozen Chinese officials. Lucy Fielder reports.

