Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden taps Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Biden taps Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser

Biden taps Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser

[NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday tapped Susan Rice, who was national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, to lead the White House's domestic policy council in a flurry of appointments to his developing administration.

Colette Luke has more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

US election: Judge marvels at Trump's challenge in Wisconsin

 A federal judge Thursday cast doubt on President Donald Trump's lawsuit that seeks to overturn Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin, saying siding with Trump would be..
New Zealand Herald
China revokes U.S. diplomat exemptions for HK [Video]

China revokes U.S. diplomat exemptions for HK

China said on Thursday it would revoke visa exemption treatment for U.S. diplomatic passport holders visiting Hong Kong and Macau after the United States imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on more than a dozen Chinese officials. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:51Published

Susan Rice Susan Rice 24th United States National Security Advisor

President-elect Joe Biden selects Susan Rice as director of White House Domestic Policy Council

 Rice, 55, served as national security adviser to former President Barack Obama and is a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
USATODAY.com

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

Biden to nominate Tai for trade rep and McDonough for veterans affairs

 Tai would be the first Asian American woman to be USTR. McDonough was President Obama's White House chief of staff.
CBS News

National Futures Association

'The people have spoken': Judges toss vote lawsuits [Video]

'The people have spoken': Judges toss vote lawsuits

[NFA] U.S. judges on Monday rejected bids led by an ally of President Donald Trump to decertify President-elect Joe Biden’s victories in Michigan and Georgia because of unsubstantiated election irregularities and to have Trump declared the winner in both states, the latest failed efforts to upend the election results. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:49Published
Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr [Video]

Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday declined to say whether he still had confidence in U.S. Attorney General William Barr after the Department of Justice chief this week said there was no sign of major fraud in last month's presidential election. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:49Published
Pressure rises on U.S. Congress to pass COVID bill [Video]

Pressure rises on U.S. Congress to pass COVID bill

[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke on the phone Thursday and agreed that a COVID-19 relief package and a government funding bill should pass “as soon as possible." Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden taps Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser amid flurry of moves

US President-elect Joe Biden chose Susan Rice, who was national security adviser to former President...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Brisbane TimesMediaiteNewsmaxUSATODAY.comDaily CallerUpworthyFT.com


Susan Rice tapped to lead Biden's Domestic Policy Council, Denis McDonough picked for VA secretary

President-elect Joe Biden announced Thursday that he has selected former Obama adviser and envoy...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •MediaiteNewsmaxDaily CallerUpworthyFT.com


Biden Announces Two More Top Picks: Susan Rice and Denis McDonough

President-elect Biden has picked two more for top positions: Susan Rice is set to lead the White...
NPR - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Anthony Fauci Accepts Offer to Serve as Biden’s Chief Medical Adviser “On the Spot” [Video]

Anthony Fauci Accepts Offer to Serve as Biden’s Chief Medical Adviser “On the Spot”

Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease expert, said that he accepted President-elect Joe Biden’s offer to serve as his chief medical adviser “right on the spot” during an..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:47Published
Biden tasks women-led economic team with recovery [Video]

Biden tasks women-led economic team with recovery

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden named several women to his top economic policy team on Monday, including former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary nominee, setting the stage for..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:11Published
Biden Taps Top Campaign Advisers for White House Staff [Video]

Biden Taps Top Campaign Advisers for White House Staff

Biden Taps Top Campaign Advisers for White House Staff. President-elect Joe Biden announced the newest additions to his White House staff on Tuesday. . They are long-time advisers Mike Donilon and..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published