Dalton Alcohol

Dalton residents can now have alcohol delivered to them at home.

City residents will not have to travel far to purchase an alcoholic beverage.

News 12's winston reed is live in dalton to tell us what city officials and business owners are saying about the approval of the alcohol delivery law.

What can you tell us winston?

Dalton city council voted in favor to allow eligible businesses to deliver beer, wine and even liquor on people's door steps.

While the service is convenient for those living in dalton, one business owner says delivering only within city limits is not enough.

: instead of having to purchase alcohol at the register, grocery stores, restaurants and liquor stores in the city of dalton will be able to deliver beverages to your front door.

A decision made by city officials in an effort to give local businesses a financial advantage.

"i think this will be sweeping across georgia and we don't want to be at a competitive disadvantage to other communities around us.

"if you live in the city, the liquor store is next to you."

Harry patel, owner of city liquor, is set to start delivering once the law is in effect.

Although, patel wants whitfield county residents to benefit from alcohol delivery as well.

"the people who live in the city can drive a half a mile and go to the liquor store and buy whatever they want.

The people who live in the county, they have to drive four, five, six, seven miles."

Dalton's communication director says the ordinance isn't just about finances but safety as well.

"there are a lot of people that are in at risk categories that don't want to risk going to the store and purchase so there are grocery stores offering home delivery groceries."

Standup: while the purpose of this ordinance was passed in order to help local businesses boost their revenue, news 12 asked mayor of the dalton david pennington and communications director bruce frazier if a law like this would be possible without the covid-19 pandemic.

"statewide i can't talk about that as far as the legislature but here locally if we were allowed to do that we would have done this."

"i think that one of the reasons why the state was able to get it pushed through is because of the pandemic."

In order to be eligible for alcohol delivery each business must have a business license and go through a training curriculum.

Bruce frazier with the city of dalton says the city clerk will contact every capable business about the detailed related to the training.

The law is expected to take effect some time in january 2021.

Reporting live in dalton winston reed news 12 now.