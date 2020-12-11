Global  
 

Butte County businesses like barber shops are preparing for new stay-at-home order

Some of Butte County's local restaurants are preparing to shut down as a new stay-at-home order kicks into place.

Masten joins us live -- dani, did you see people out there today rushing to get one last haircut?

Hayley?yes i did&amp;chico barber shop has been squeezing in as many people as possible before they close today..

Take a look - you can see people inside the shop getting their last-minute haircuts in.

I spoke to barber robbie johnson.

He tells me he started working at 8:30 this morning and will be staying until about 9pm tonight to help as many people and make as much money as he can before the stay at home order goes into effect for butte county.

He tells me the shop already shutdown four times and is not looking forward to doing it a fifth time&amp;.

"it's really frustrating.

Everyone here is kind of at their wits end with it.

You know, it is our livelihood.

We don't have paid time off, we don't have retirement, we don't have sick leave, we don't have any of that."

He said the holidays are usually the busiest time of the year for the shop and missing out on that money has him worried if he'll survive the shutdown.

Johnson also tells me he does plan to do some housecalls to make some money during this holiday season.

Live in chico - i'm dani masten, action news now, coverage you can count on.




